Missing teens from Pelican area, contact police if seen. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The parents of a teenage boy and girl filed reports with the Police patrol from Simpson Bay regarding their missing teenagers. According to the reports these both teenagers who are 12 and 13 years old were last seen in the vicinity of the Buccaneers beach bar about 09.00 pm on Saturday night January 31st, 2020. The two teenagers had not contacted their parents up to the time the report was being made.

The young man whose name is Ajae N. DAYDAY lives at Citrine Drive nr 5 is a student of the Sint Dominic school. He is 13-year-old clear

