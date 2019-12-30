Mosquito Control starts with you, prevention is the Cure. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Collective Prevention Services a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour is encouraging the public to inspect premises around their homes and businesses for standing water where mosquitoes may breed.

The amount of rainfall lately has created conditions around the island that would encourage the proliferation of mosquitoes, particularly the species that breed in containers, such as Aedes.

Debris scattered around the island by the former hurricanes may still be collecting water and breeding this species of mosquitoes. Aedes mosquitoes are known transmitters of dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya virus.

Mosquito breeding sites should be

