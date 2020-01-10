NA wins election with large majority over UP. | SMN News

~ Justice Minister sets new records by becoming the highest vote-getter. ~

PHILIPSBURG: — The National Alliance emerged victorious at the January 2020 Parliamentary Elections with 4,694 votes of the 13,733 votes cast. NA took the lead from the very beginning which they maintained at almost all polling stations. Justice Minister Egbert Jurendy Doran set a new record by capturing the highest number of votes. Doran captured 843 votes while the leader of the National Alliance Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs scored 753 votes with number two candidate Christopher Emmanuel 687 votes. Former party leader William Marlin scored 345

