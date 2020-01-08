Nature Foundation St Maarten Organizes First Brand Audit Cleanup Volunteer Event on Saturday, in Collaboration with SXM Action, SXM Beer and Hay! Straw St Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— This Saturday the first St Maarten Brand Audit cleanup event will be organized for volunteers to attend at Mullet Bay Beach in the afternoon, volunteers will be rewarded with free beer, snacks, drinks and can try out the amazing Hay! biodegradable straws! During the Brand Audit cleanup event, volunteers will organize the collected trash based on the brand and type of plastic, hereby the plastic producers can be determined for most of our trash and can be confronted. This event is not only unique due to that it is the first Brand Audit for the island but also

