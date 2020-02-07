New agreement WYCCF and MHF. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, February 6, 2020, the White Yellow Cross Care Foundation and the Mental Health Foundation signed a new agreement to formalize their continued collaboration. MHF took the opportunity to introduce the new psychiatrists to the board members of the WYCCF foundation.

MHF visits WYCCF 10 hours per week and supports the departments of the WYCCF such as the St. Martin’s Home, Sister Basilia Center, the daycare centers and the District Nursing regarding the care needs and treatment plans of their clients.

Furthermore, MHF guides and supports staff in caring for their clients. Training and lectures by the psychiatrists are

