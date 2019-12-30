New Years message from Minister of Education. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— I would like to wish all of my fellow Sint Maarteners a happy and prosperous new year. We are a country of diverse people, let that diversity be our strength this new year. Let’s learn from each other and grow together. Let us set the example that respect and kindness is the adhesive that binds our nation together. May we be mindful this year, not just of our needs but of others.

Together, we can realize the vision for a thriving and stable Sint Maarten. There have been so many great ideas to further improve the quality of life

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33622-new-years-message-from-minister-of-education.html