PAHO Director urges readiness to detect cases of new coronavirus. | SMN News

NASSAU, BAHAMAS:— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has urged countries in the Americas to be prepared to detect early, isolate and care for patients infected with the new coronavirus.

PAHO Director Carissa Etienne underscored critical need for preparedness in case of receiving travelers from countries where there is ongoing transmission of novel cases.

She spoke at a PAHO briefing for ambassadors of the Americas to the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington.

The organization also highlighted increased information for health workers on the virus and strengthening infection prevention and control measures in health facilities to prevent them from contracting acute

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33773-paho-director-urges-readiness-to-detect-cases-of-new-coronavirus.html