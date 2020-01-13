People Progressive Alliance: The Voters Have Spoken.” | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— People Progressive Alliance (PPA) leader Gracita Arrindell, stated: “ following the outcome of the January 9th snap elections, we offer our congratulations to the parties that obtain one seat or more in Parliament. The electorate has spoken, and its time to focus on the people’s business.”

“We look forward to the incoming Members of Parliament and new Council of Minister to continue working on pending core issues including much needed electoral reform that doesn’t tolerate any more delays.”

“Most importantly, we need political stability and continuity in government.”

Arrindell said:

