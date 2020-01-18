Plenary Public meeting of Parliament about Question hour related to the sale of UTS. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public session on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The Public session is scheduled for 10.00 – 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP S.A. Wescot-Williams directed to the Minister of Finance related to sale of UTS (IS/281/2019-2020 dated November 12, 2019)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in

