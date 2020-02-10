Plenary Public session of Parliament about the appointment of a Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public session on Monday, February 10, 2020.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Appointment Chairperson and Vice-Chairpersons

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx, via the

