Police arrested man with false license at police station . | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A man with the initials D.V.M was arrested at the Philipsburg police station on Monday morning around 10.30 am for showing up at the police station with a counterfeit license.

The suspect appeared at the police station to pick up a car that had been taken into custody during a routine control. While inspecting his documents, it turned out that he was in possession of a falsified driving license. He is being held at the police station for further investigation. The driver’s license has been confiscated.

KPSM Press Release.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33668-police-arrested-man-with-false-license-at-police-station.html