Police Looking for assistance for Shooting on Welfare Road. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The police dispatch center received various calls on Wednesday night January 29th approximately, 10.30 pm concerning a shooting that had taken place on the Welfare road in the vicinity Patio De Andrew.

Several police patrols, the Police Forensic Department, and the Ambulance Department were sent to the location to investigate the situation.

On the scene, the police patrol found unknown male bleeding from gunshot wounds to his upper leg.

According to the information gathered from the victim and bystanders that two unknown men dressed all in black approached the victim and another man, and shot them both.

After injuring

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33799-police-looking-for-assistance-for-shooting-on-welfare-road.html