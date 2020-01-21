Port St. Maarten and EY partner to Develop National Port Strategic Plan 2020+ | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Management is resolute in ensuring that the destination maintains its relevance in the ever-challenging cruise tourism market, and therefore has partnered with Ernst & Young (EY) Advisory Services, a reputable and global leader in their field to develop a ‘Port St. Maarten National Development Plan 2020+’ that would cover the 2020 decade and beyond.

During a recent kick-off session with representatives from EY on January 14, the main objective according to Port Management when it elaborated on its visions and goals with EY, is working holistically and ensuring that all stakeholders are part

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33748-port-st-maarten-and-ey-partner-to-develop-national-port-strategic-plan-2020.html