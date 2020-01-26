Port St. Maarten Working Closely with FCCA and Cruise Partners Regarding New Coronavirus 2019-nCoV. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— The cruise industry is closely monitoring an outbreak in China of a new Coronavirus. A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.

Port St. Maarten is working closely with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and its cruise partners with respect to protocols being put in place with respect to the safety of cruise passengers and crew.

“Sint Maarten’s constant proactivity and communication with FCCA and our Member Lines have again assured that the destination is well-prepared to handle

