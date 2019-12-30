Potential Drowning of a tourist. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Police patrols and paramedics were rushed to the beach in Philipsburg on Monday morning December 30th, 2019 after getting reports that visitor had drowned on the Great-Bay.

On the scene, police officers encountered bystanders, who were applying first aid to a middle-aged female who was not breathing. According to a family member of the victim with the initials M.V.C, entered the water, and at one point was not seen anymore. She was later pulled out of the water by bystanders who were at the location

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the victim. Cardiopulmonary

