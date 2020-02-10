Preparations are well on the way for the Sint Maarten Lions Club’s 12th “Lion Rudy Hoeve Health & Wellness Fair” scheduled to be held on Saturday March 28th. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Preparations are well on the way for the Sint Maarten Lions Club’s 12th “Lion Rudy Hoeve Health & Wellness Fair” scheduled to be held on Saturday

March 28th, 2020 at the Belair Community Center & Premises in Belair from 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM.

The Lions have scheduled a meeting with all the regular Stakeholders and all other Health Care organizations and individual persons promoting good healthcare to a very important meeting to be held on Wednesday, February 12th at the Lions’ Den on the Sucker Garden Road #13 starting at 2.00 PM where the Fair will be discussed

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33874-preparations-are-well-on-the-way-for-the-sint-maarten-lions-club-s-12th-lion-rudy-hoeve-health-wellness-fair-scheduled-to-be-held-on-saturday-march-28th.html