Private schools and daycare/play schools can close at own discretion on Election Day. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, would like to inform those concerned, that all schools will be closed on Election Day, Thursday, January 9, but private schools, daycare/playschools, are exempt from this and can close at their own discretion.

Classes will resume as normal on Friday, January 10.

