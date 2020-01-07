Professional baseball coach pays courtesy visit to government. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Professional baseball coach from the Dominica Republic, Jose Manuel Gomez pays a courtesy visit to members of the Council of Ministers. Members of the Council of Ministers were instrumental in the coach’s visit to St. Maarten. The coach also brought along, St. Maartener Daniel Beauperthuy, a former student of the St. Dominic High School. Currently, Daniel is among the young baseball players enrolled in Carlos Paulino Academy baseball training institute in the Dominican Republic.

Coach Gomez held a showcase with Daniel and carried out try-outs on the island in order to recruit young potential players

