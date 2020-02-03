PS Explains difference between Influenza and Cold Viruses. Calls on Community to Practice Prevention. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, advises the Sint Maarten community to practice prevention measures listed below to prevent common influenza ‘flu’/cold illness.

Influenza is a highly contagious viral infection. Unlike the common cold, influenza can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications such as pneumonia and bronchitis, which often require hospitalization.

The flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. These two types of illness have similar symptoms and can be difficult to tell the difference

