Quit using the Boardwalk as a parking lot. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the last few days, the police again received reports about the parking situation on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg. On several occasions, warnings have been issued to drivers of vehicles not to use the Boardwalk as a place to park.

This creates a dangerous situation for pedestrians using the Boardwalk. This behavior will no longer be tolerated.

Apart from cracking down on this behavior, all drivers should also note that the police will apply the "Pay or Stay" method to those found on the boardwalk.

Any driver illegally parked on the boardwalk will receive a fine. However, they will ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39396-quit-using-the-boardwalk-as-a-parking-lot.html