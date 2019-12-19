Recall Contaminated Adjinomoto Chicken Fried Rice Products. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate VSA is alerting the public on Chicken Fried Rice products from the brand Ajinomoto Foods North America. These products are possibly contaminated with foreign matter, specifically pieces of plastic. The health risk is low.

These not ready to eat, frozen chicken fried rice items were produced from July 9, 2019, to July 11, 2019, with various packaging and best by dates. The following products are subject to recall:

54-oz. cardboard packages containing “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with date codes “3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191” and best by dates of “1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.”

