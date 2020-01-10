Recruitment process new CBCS-president. | SMN News

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— As previously announced, the employment contract with Mr. Traa as acting president-director of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) terminated as of

January 1, 2020. Subsequently, the Board of Supervisors of CBCS has initiated the recruiting process for the position of president-director of the CBCS in order to complete the current Board of

Directors. It is to be expected that within a few months a recommendation can be made by Board of

Supervisors to the governments of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

In anticipation of the appointment of a new president, Mr. José Jardim will continue to

