Registered Parties must submit 2019 register of donations before February 1, 2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Electoral Council would like to remind all registered political parties that, in accordance with Article 37. Par. 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, they are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological register of donations of all donations received throughout the year 2019, be it in cash, by check or in kind, before February 1st, 2020. Political parties who did not receive any donations in 2019 must also submit a signed register.

