SCDF introduces contestants Junior Carnival queen Pageant. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Friday introduced the contestants for the Junior Carnival Queen Pageant. The pageant, slated to be held on Saturday, April 4, will feature five contestants competing in four segments of the competition. The Junior pageant is one of many pre-Carnival events to be held before the official opening of Carnival 2020 on April 16.

The five contestants are Rochenique Giterson, Chrisincia Mathew, Xiomara Richardson, Richellina Beauperthuy and Destinie Cozier. They will compete in speech, talent, Carnival costume, and princess wear segments. There will also be an opening dance appearance for all contestants.

“Right

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33730-scdf-introduces-contestants-junior-carnival-queen-pageant.html