Scooter accident results in arrest for illegal drug possession. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In Cole bay, on the Welfare Road in the vicinity of the Osborne Kruythof roundabout, a minor traffic accident occurred involving a scooter and a vehicle, on Monday afternoon on February 3th 2020.

The Central Dispatch directed the police patrol to the traffic incident when they arrived on the scene the police encountered both parties, without any major injuries.

The patrol conducted an on-scene investigation into the cause of the accident, during which time the officers were met by a strong smell of marijuana when they questioned the scooter driver with the initials L.S. The fragrance

