SHTA Calls for Immediate Revocation of New Permit Policy. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) calls for immediate revocation of the new “Policy on the issuance of Labor Permits, as was published last Friday, February 7th in the National Gazette.

The policy change is meant to decrease unemployment and underemployment of residents. SHTA fully aligns with the Ministry on this ambition but stands vehemently against the policy. The SHTA’S objections to the change in policy are supported by The Sint Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA), the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) and the Indian Merchants Association (IMA) in this protest.

The

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33901-shta-calls-for-immediate-revocation-of-new-permit-policy.html