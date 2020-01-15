Sint Maarten about to face economic damage because of crisis in Curacao. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In the January 12th edition of the Antilliaans Dagblad, mention is made of a possible solution to the Giro bank issue.

The proposal appears to have at least the support of the government of Curacao. It is to increase the license fee charged by the central bank on foreign currency transactions, with a staggering 170 – 190%. In the article, Curacao’s Prime Minister, Mr. Rhuggenaath states that Sint Maarten will have to increase its foreign exchange license fees as well, in order to reduce damage to Curacao’s economy.

It is important to note that the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33716-sint-maarten-about-to-face-economic-damage-because-of-crisis-in-curacao.html