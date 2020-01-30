Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) welcomed the first school visit for the year 2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, January the KPSM welcomed 19 children, between the ages of 3-4, from the Sister Borgia Elementary School to the station for a visit.

The energetic group of Early Stimulation group accompanied by their teachers got a guided tour of the station by Interim Communications Spokesman Joespha along with a few of the incoming class of officers.

The preschoolers were able to visit with the different departments and ask as many questions as their inquisitive minds could come up with. They heard first-hand descriptions from the detective, IT, Communication, Watch commander as well as the Camera surveillance center officers.

