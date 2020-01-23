SMDF Director visits Mental Health Foundation. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) Director Ms. Makhicia Brooks was given an informative tour of The Mental Health Foundation accompanied by MHF Interim Director Ms. Eileen Healy. The visit was aimed at getting SMDF better acquainted with the various services offered at the foundation and shedding light on the importance of mental health care on St. Maarten.

SMDF Director Brooks also met with the staff at the foundation where topics including their various roles at the foundation, patient care, and the ongoing challenges were discussed.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33764-smdf-director-visits-mental-health-foundation.html