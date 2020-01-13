SMMC celebrates holiday babies. | SMN News

Cay Hill:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently celebrated the arrival of St. Maarten’s Christmas Day baby and the first baby of 2020 with a special presentation. SMMC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Kees Klarenbeek, presented the parents with a commemorative plaque of the babies’ first photo, an engraved sterling silver spoon and a box of diapers, generously donated by Big D’s Photo Studio.

“Babies are a precious gift and we would like to thank you for entrusting us with your and your babies’ care. We wish you good health, much happiness and quiet babies who

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33701-smmc-celebrates-holiday-babies.html