SMMC seeking brand identity developers for St. Maarten General Hospital. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is inviting brand development companies to express their interest in the development of the brand identity for the new St. Maarten General Hospital.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) document for this brand identity development project is available upon request which has the objective to solicit the best overall proposal for the provision of consulting services for the development of a brand identity, including a logo, a visual identity guide (brand manual) and general wayfinding for the new to be constructed St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

The project entails the selected company to create a

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33671-smmc-seeking-brand-identity-developers-for-st-maarten-general-hospital.html