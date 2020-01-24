SMMC staff embark on fitness journey. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— Management and Staff of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently embarked on a collective fitness journey by way of SMMC On the Move, SMMC’s new employee health and fitness initiative.

The program, an initiative by Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday, sees SMMC employees partaking in physical activities twice a week such as running and aerobics led by Emergency Room Nurse and fitness instructor Stacy V. SMMC On the Move is part of a larger employee development plan, Fit for the Future, which focuses on the personal, physical, and professional development of all SMMC employees as they gear up

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33765-smmc-staff-embark-on-fitness-journey.html