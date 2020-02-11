SMMC, SZV, and the Ministry of ECYS sign parking MOU. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), Social and Health Insurances SZV, and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding granting SMMC temporary usage rights for a parcel of land at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex. The parcel of land will be used for parking by SMMC for the duration of the construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

During the signing, the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Ardwell Irion said “I am pleased to be a part of the process and assisting the hospital in getting what they need

