St. Martin’s Lasana Sekou, guest judge at Barbados independence arts festival. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Martin publisher Lasana Sekou returned here last week from Barbados, where he was the Literary Arts guest judge of the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA), according to Cultural Officer Ayesha Gibson.

While in Barbados for the “NIFCA season 2019,” Sekou conducted the Poetry Master Class, and the Seminar, “‘Publish and Be Blessed’: The challenge to locate the center of Caribbean Literature in the Caribbean region.” facebook.com/BarbadosNCF.

Gibson told Seminar participants that “there’s a connection between St. Martin and Barbados” with Sekou’s publishing of leading Bajan authors such as George Lamming and Kamau Brathwaite

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33578-st-martin-s-lasana-sekou-guest-judge-at-barbados-independence-arts-festival.html