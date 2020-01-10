SVOBE Schools: Milton Peters College and Sundial School. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St Maarten Vocational Training School proudly presents two student teams that will compete in the upcoming Regional SKILLS Competition of Friday, January 17 at Milton Peters College. They will get 3 hours to show their tradesman ship in carpentry. The teams will compete against each other and a carpentry team from the Gwendolyn van Putten School, St. Eustatius. In total 5 schools and 36 students will compete in the vocational areas of carpentry, hospitality, care, automotive technology, and business.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33692-svobe-schools-milton-peters-college-and-sundial-school-2.html