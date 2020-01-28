SXM Airport Pandemic Plan in full effect to foster awareness on the Norvel Coronavirus in our low risk area. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As the world is on high alert because of the Coronavirus outbreak, so is the Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport – SXM. A series of emergency preparedness meetings convened during the course of last week to guarantee the SXM Airport’s Pandemic plan goes into full effect, to foster awareness and responsiveness for good hygiene practices to prevent the Norvel Coronavirus. Furthermore, following collaborative meetings with the pertinent members of the Government of St. Maarten and sector heads, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Brian Mingo announced that it was established that the goal is not to generate

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33786-sxm-airport-pandemic-plan-in-full-effect-to-foster-awareness-on-the-norvel-coronavirus-in-our-low-risk-area.html