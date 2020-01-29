SXM DOET Funding Deadline This Friday. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— All community organizations are reminded to register their projects and apply for funding for SXM DOET on www.sxmdoet.com this week. The funding deadline is this Friday, January 31.

This year SXM DOET is taking place on March 13 and 14. All community organizations; schools, daycares, sports clubs, foundations, non-profits etc. are encouraged to participate by registering and executing one or more SXM DOET projects.

Up to $650 is available for each project, and once projects are registered online, volunteers will be able to sign up to make projects a reality during the days of SXM DOET.

Today, Thursday 30, SXM DOET

