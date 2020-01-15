The AC Company donates time and services to the Martin Luther King Jr School. | SMN News

Dutch Quarter:— Minister Irion and Martin Luther King Jr. school would like to thank Gyenuar Lopez from The AC Company, for servicing the air-conditioners at the school free of charge. Upon hearing about the issues the school was facing, Mr. Lopez took it as a call to action, spending the day donating his time and services.

Mr. Lopez thought it important to have the air-conditioners serviced to avoid further allergy complications due to dust build-up over the last couple of years. Mr. Lopez owns The AC Company which operates from 106 A.T. Illidge Rd. You can contact them via telephone

