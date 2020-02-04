The St. Maarten Vocational Training School held its Career Fair 2020. | SMN News

Ten local companies were in attendance

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS) hosted its annual Career Fair on Monday 3rd February. The theme this year highlighted the celebration of National School Counselor’s week, 3rd -7th February, ‘Helping Build Better Humans: Start Here…Go Anywhere!’. The management, counselors, teachers, and staff used this event as an avenue to enhance student’s career growth in order for them to recognize their potential and to understand their important roles in our labor market.

Dignitaries and delegates from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports including the Secretary-General Mrs. Shermina Powell-Richardson

