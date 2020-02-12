Two men arrested on the airport for Narcotics . | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In connection with an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling, (KUMA) the Police force of Sint Maarten (Alpha Team) arrested two male employees of Menzies Aviation Sint Maarten on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.

The suspects with the initials E.S.C. C and O.F.S were arrested on suspicion of exporting narcotics via the Princess Juliana International Airport to Canada.

A quantity of narcotics was seized in Canada earlier this year that arrived with a flight out of Sint Maarten.

This investigation is being conducted by the personnel of Alpha Team in collaboration with Customs and the Coastguard, KMar and

