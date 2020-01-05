Tzu Chi spends New Year with seniors for 17th year Donates 100 packages. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation started off the first day of the new century on January 1, 2020, by entertaining and giving gifts to seniors at the St. Martin’s Home in St. John’s Estate.

A total of 13 volunteers got together for the event, which is now in its 17th year.

Volunteers assembled as early as 10:00 am on New Year’s Day to lovingly prepare 100 gift packages for the seniors. The packages each contained a face towel, soap, juice, Milo, Club Social biscuit, playing cards, ginger sweets, and Chinese plums.<br

