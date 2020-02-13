Unlawful arrest of James Finies in Joint Court of Justice of Antilles. | SMN News

The Attorney-general Mr. Bos have been ordered by Joint Court of Justice of the Antilles to a public hearing complaint case and will have to defend the false reports of Mr Charlie Mercelina, the arresting officer in the unlawful arrest of human rights activist Mr James Finies, president of the Foundation We Want Bonaire Back, on the 6th September 2019. This case was based on a controversial letter from governor Rijna, that these authorities never disclosed, showing that Finies neither did breach any restrictions or conditions that was in this letter.

