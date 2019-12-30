Unsecured checks business and personal cheques. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Several months ago the government issued a public notice regarding the number of returned business and personal cheques.

As a result, thereof the decision was taken to cease the acceptance of cheques due to the challenges to recover the funds and the additional administrative work involved.

Minister of Finance Ardwell M.R. Irion is of the opinion that government should accommodate taxpayers and limit obstacles

which will obstruct persons or businesses from paying taxes owed and is, therefore, retracting that decision.

The Ministry of Finance is working on a solution that will cater to expectations of efficiency and security,

