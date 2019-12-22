UP releases party platform, says improving quality of life is key. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Leader of the United People (UP) party MP Roland Brison on Sunday released his party’s platform document which re-iterates the UP’s commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of St. Maarten. He said should the people place their confidence in the green party on January 9, a UP government will operate under the core principles of open government, integrity, improved accountability, transparency, sustainable development, social inclusion, equality and the upholding of the constitution of St. Maarten.

“In order for the party to effectively execute the following platform, the foundation upon which the party is built must

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33595-up-releases-party-platform-says-improving-quality-of-life-is-key.html