Update: drowning victim succumbed to her injuries. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, December 30th, 2019, around 6:00 pm, the Police received the unfortunate news that the lady V.C. who drowned in Philipsburg earlier that day, had succumbed to her injuries at the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The victim who was a national of Antigua & Barbuda was on a cruise visiting Sint Maarten when this tragedy occurred. Condolences go out to the family and friend of the victim.

KPSM Press Release.

