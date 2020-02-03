Volkswagen T-Cross is elected the best SUV in Latin America & Caribbean Region. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Latin-American Automotive Press Association – Americar – congregates more than 70 specialized journalists from countries as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

With 49 % of the votes of journalists specialized in the Latin-American automotive market, the T-Cross achieved the Americar Award.

In the previous editions of the prize, Volkswagen received the prizes for the Best Car for the Polo (2018) and Virtus (2019), besides the Amarok as the best pickup truck (2019). The award is considered one of the most respected in the sector, due its coverage all around Latin

