“WIB Mortgage campaign winner 2019“ | SMN News

Win Back 1year Interest paid on your Mortgage and 25, 000 Fun Miles points

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Island Bank Ltd ran a Mortgage Campaign which offered very attractive loan terms for anyone looking to buy, build or renovate their home. The campaign started on March 25, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

WIB is proud to announce that Mrs. Sue-Ellen Libretto is our lucky winner of one-year interest paid on her Mortgage and 25, 000 Fun Mile points.

The Windward Island Bank Your Partners in progress.

