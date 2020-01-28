WINAIR flight 806 makes emergency landing due to engine failure. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— WINAIR Flight 806 that was leaving St. Maarten bound for Curacao around 8:35 am on Tuesday morning had to return to the Princess Juliana International Airport for an emergency landing due to an engine failure during take-off.

SMN News learned that the aircraft that suffered the engine failure is an ATR.

Michael Cleaver Chief Executive Officer of WINAIR confirmed that the aircraft did lose the engine and had to return to St. Maarten shortly after take-off. He said that aircraft landed safely and that all passengers are safe, while they are scheduled to take another flight at 12:30

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33785-winair-flight-806-makes-emergency-landing-due-to-engine-failure.html