Women robbed in St .Peters. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The detectives of the Special Unit Robberies are investigating a robbery that took place on Thursday evening February 13th, 2020 about 08.45 pm on the St. Peters road.

The victim with the initial Y.L.M explained to the police officers that she had just exited the Supermarket on the St.Peters road when she was approached by an unknown man dressed in dark clothing. The suspect, who was brandishing a firearm, robbed her of her bag.

The suspect fled in the direction of the Marigot Hill road after robbing the victim of her belongings.

