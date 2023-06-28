Two men arrested for drug smuggling at PJIAE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 02, 2023, a Customs officer at the airport detained two male passengers suspected of traveling with contraband internally. The passengers intended to travel outbound on the Air France flight to Europe. Both passengers were arrested and taken to the Medical Center for an X-Ray/Rontgen examination of their stomach and intestinal tracks.

The medical doctor on duty indicated that there were foreign objects visible in the different Rontgen photos. Both suspects were incarcerated and held under close observation by Customs officers.

One of the suspects produced 88 …